BERLIN, April 12 German retail firms got off to
a good start in 2016 with nominal sales rising by 2.8 percent in
the first two months of the year, the HDE retail association
said on Tuesday, adding the sector is on track for 2 percent
sales growth for the whole year as forecast.
"The business environment for retail is favorable," said HDE
Managing Director Stefan Genth. "The development on the labour
market is positive, wages are rising and interest rates are
low."
Private consumption was the main driver of economic growth
in Germany in 2015 and it is expected to support Europe's
biggest economy this year.
German consumers are benefitting from record-high employment
and strong increases in real wages while cheap oil is also
freeing up some of their cash for other purchases.
Data by the Federal Statistics office released in January
showed nominal retail sales were up by 2.8 percent on the year
in 2015 while real retail sales were up by 2.7 percent on the
year.
HDE's figures can differ from official data released by the
Federal Statistics Office as they include different branches
within the retail sector.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Michael Nienaber; Editing
by Madeline Chambers)