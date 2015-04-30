BERLIN, April 30 German retail sales in March
saw their biggest monthly drop since the end of 2013, data
showed on Thursday, but strong quarterly figures suggest private
consumption will nonetheless be a major growth driver for
Europe's largest economy this year.
Retail sales, a notoriously volatile indicator that is often
subject to large revisions, dropped by 2.3 percent on the month
in real terms, data from the statistics office showed,
confounding expectations for a 0.4 percent rise.
But quarterly data for January-March showed a 3.6 percent
increase in shopping activity in real terms - the largest
increase since the first three months of 2012.
That, combined with other data showing employment is rising
and morale among German shoppers at its highest level, bodes
well for household spending. Bigger paychecks and cheap oil,
which frees up some of consumers' cash for other purchases, also
make an increase in private consumption likely.
Annual retail sales were also encouraging. On the year,
retail sales soared by 3.5 percent as shoppers spent more on
food, cosmetics, medicines, household appliances and other items
like books and jewellery. That beat the Reuters forecast for a
3.2 percent rise.
February's monthly retail sales data was revised up to a
drop of 0.1 percent from a previously reported fall of 0.5
percent and yearly sales were revised down to a 3.3 percent gain
from a previously reported 3.6 percent increase.
