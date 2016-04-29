BERLIN, April 29 German retail sales dropped by
1.1 percent in March, their biggest monthly fall in 1-1/2 years,
casting a shadow over expectations that consumer spending will
propel growth in Europe's largest economy as foreign trade
weakens.
The volatile indicator, which is often subject to revision,
confounded expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.3 percent rise
on the month, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on
Friday. The data for February was revised up to an unchanged
reading from a previously reported fall of 0.4 percent.
On the year, retail sales climbed by 0.7 percent in real
terms, a marked slowdown compared with an upwardly revised
increase of 5.5 percent the previous month. Economists polled by
Reuters had expected a much stronger rise of 2.2 percent.
