BERLIN Jan 30 German retail sales increased for
a fifth consecutive year in 2014, rising by 1.4 percent in real
terms, data showed on Friday, reflecting the buoyant mood among
consumers in Europe's largest economy.
German consumer morale held up well last year as shoppers
benefited from a robust labour market, rising wages and low
inflation. Private consumption helped drive a 1.5 percent
increase in gross domestic product.
In December, retail sales rose by 0.2 percent on the month
in real terms after climbing strongly in October and November.
"Average monthly retail sales in Q4 rose by a whopping 1.6
percent over the Q3 average, suggesting that consumption made a
major contribution to GDP growth in Q4," said Christian Schulz,
senior economist at Berenberg Bank.
German retail sales posted their biggest yearly increase in
2-1/2 years in December, climbing by 4.0 percent. That was
helped by an extra shopping day compared with the same month in
2013.
The indicator is notoriously volatile, however, and figures
are often revised the following month.
Private consumption is expected to boost growth this year
too, especially as consumers benefit from cheaper oil.
On Wednesday, a survey showed sentiment among shoppers
surging to its highest level in more than 13 years heading into
February as lower oil prices meant consumers in Europe's largest
economy had more spare cash.
"We expect consumption to continue to be a pillar of growth
in 2015, although the upswing in investment heralded by rising
business confidence points to business investment as another key
driver," said Schulz.
Data on Thursday showed Spanish retail sales jumping by 6.5
percent year-on-year in December, the biggest increase since
2003, as falling oil prices and an improving economic outlook
encouraged Spaniards to spend.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Catherine Evans)