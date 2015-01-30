(Adds detail, quote)
BERLIN Jan 30 German retail sales will climb by
1.5 percent in nominal terms to around 466 billion euros ($527
billion) this year after increasing by 1.9 percent in 2014,
Germany's HDE retail association said on Friday.
HDE said consumers were likely to benefit from a strong
labour market and rising wages, while they also had little
incentive to save due to low interest rates.
German consumer sentiment surged to its highest level in
more than 13 years heading into February, a survey showed on
Wednesday, as lower oil prices meant shoppers in Europe's
largest economy had more spare cash.
Private consumption helped drive a 1.5 percent increase in
gross domestic product in 2014 and is expected to boost growth
this year too, especially as consumers benefit from cheaper oil.
"Income stability is driving consumption - people are
treating themselves again," said HDE managing director Stefan
Genth.
HDE's figures can differ from official data released by the
Federal Statistics Office as they include different branches of
retail. The official data showed earlier on Friday that nominal
retail sales were up by 1.7 percent last year, their fifth
consecutive annual rise. In real terms they also posted their
biggest yearly increase in 2-1/2 years in December.
HDE said online sales would be the main bright spot and
forecast they would rise by 12 percent to almost 44 billion
euros.
Christmas business increased by around 1.1 percent to around
85 billion euros, with warm weather in November preventing a
steeper rise as people did not buy winter clothes.
Data on Thursday showed annual inflation in Germany turning
negative in January for the first time since the height of the
global financial crisis in 2009, largely due to lower oil and
food prices.
But Genth said he did not see any signs of deflation in the
retail sector and instead expected retail prices to rise by 0.6
percent this year after increasing by 1.4 percent in 2014.
($1 = 0.8843 euros)
