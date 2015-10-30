BERLIN Oct 30 German retail sales stagnated on
the month in September but a robust yearly rise bolstered
expectations that private consumption will continue to be a key
pillar of support for Europe's largest economy this year.
Retail sales, a notoriously volatile indicator often subject
to revision, were unchanged on the month in real terms in
September after falling by 0.7 percent the previous month, the
Federal Statistics Office said on Friday. That was below the
Reuters consensus forecast for a 0.4 percent rise.
On the year, retail sales climbed by 3.4 percent, missing
the consensus forecast for a 4.2 percent rise.
From January to September, retail sales increased by 2.8
percent in real terms compared with the same period last year -
the strongest increase since 1994.
German consumers are benefitting from a strong labour market
and decent wage rises while inflation is low, giving them little
incentive to save. However, consumer morale has declined of late
as a record influx of refugees increases concerns that
unemployment will rise.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Caroline Copley)