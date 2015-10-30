BERLIN Oct 30 German retail sales stagnated on the month in September but a robust yearly rise bolstered expectations that private consumption will continue to be a key pillar of support for Europe's largest economy this year.

Retail sales, a notoriously volatile indicator often subject to revision, were unchanged on the month in real terms in September after falling by 0.7 percent the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday. That was below the Reuters consensus forecast for a 0.4 percent rise.

On the year, retail sales climbed by 3.4 percent, missing the consensus forecast for a 4.2 percent rise.

From January to September, retail sales increased by 2.8 percent in real terms compared with the same period last year - the strongest increase since 1994.

German consumers are benefitting from a strong labour market and decent wage rises while inflation is low, giving them little incentive to save. However, consumer morale has declined of late as a record influx of refugees increases concerns that unemployment will rise. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Caroline Copley)