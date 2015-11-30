BERLIN Nov 30 German retail sales fell
unexpectedly on the month in October, but a solid rise on the
year strengthened expectations that private consumption will
remain a key growth driver for Europe's largest economy in the
final quarter of the year.
Retail sales, a notoriously volatile indicator often subject
to revision, inched down 0.4 on the month in real terms in
October after stagnating the previous month, the Federal
Statistics Office said on Monday. That was below the Reuters
consensus forecast for a 0.4-percent rise.
On the year, retail sales climbed by 2.1 percent, missing
the consensus forecast for a 2.9-percent rise.
From January to October, retail sales increased by 2.8
percent in real terms compared with the same period last year -
the strongest increase since 1994.
"People keep spending money because their job situation is
good, and the record-influx of refugees also increases demand,"
an official at the Statistics Office said.
German consumers are benefitting from record employment,
rising wages and nearly stable prices while low interest rates
are giving them little incentive to save and cheap energy is
freeing up additional cash for spending.
A survey showed last week that morale among German consumers
declined less than expected running into December with the
willingness to buy even improving, in a sign that Christmas
shoppers are prepared to open their wallets.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel)