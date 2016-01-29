BERLIN Jan 29 German retail sales dipped in
December, marking a weak end to the year and suggesting private
consumption, which has been a pillar of support for Europe's
largest economy, could lose steam in the fourth quarter.
Retail sales, a notoriously volatile indicator often subject
to revision, were down by 0.2 percent month-on-month in real
terms after climbing by a revised 0.4 percent the previous
month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday. Economists
polled by Reuters had expected a 0.5 percent rise.
Andreas Scheuerle, an economist at Dekabank, said mild
weather had probably taken its toll on retail sales because
consumers did not want to buy winter goods due to the
spring-like temperatures experienced in December.
"This means that in the fourth quarter the German economy's
support - private consumption - probably weakened slightly.
Either production or exports need to perform well in December to
bring quarterly growth towards 0.25 percent," he said.
The Statistics Office is due to publish preliminary
fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data on Feb 12.
Earlier this month, it said GDP likely grew by 1.7 percent in
2015, meaning growth of around 0.25 percent in the fourth
quarter, compared with 0.3 percent in the third.
The annual retail sales comparison was more encouraging,
showing a 1.5 percent rise compared with December 2014, but that
still missed the consensus forecast for a 2.0 percent increase.
Nonetheless, the outlook for household spending remains
bright as German consumers revel in record-high employment and
rising wages at the same time as low interest rates discourage
them from saving. Consumption is expected to support growth this
year.
