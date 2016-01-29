* Monthly retail sales fall by 0.2 pct in Dec

* Real retail sales post biggest rise in 2015 since 1994

* HDE retail body expects sales to rise by 2 pct in 2016

* Outlook for household spending remains positive (Adds retail association forecast, details)

BERLIN, Jan 29 German retail sales dipped in December for a weak end to the year, suggesting the private consumption that has driven Europe's largest economy could lose steam in the fourth quarter.

Retail sales, a volatile indicator often subject to revision, were down by 0.2 percent month-on-month in real terms after rising a revised 0.4 percent the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.5 percent increase.

Andreas Scheuerle, an economist at Dekabank, said mild weather had probably taken its toll on retail sales because consumers did not want to buy winter goods during December's spring-like temperatures.

"This means that in the fourth quarter the German economy's support - private consumption - probably weakened slightly. Either production or exports need to perform well in December to bring quarterly growth towards 0.25 percent," he said.

The Statistics Office is due to publish preliminary fourth-quarter gross domestic product data on Feb 12. Earlier this month, it said GDP probably grew by 1.7 percent in 2015, meaning growth of around 0.25 percent in the fourth quarter, compared with 0.3 percent in the third.

Annual retail sales were more encouraging, showing a 1.5 percent rise compared with December 2014, but that still missed the consensus forecast for a 2.0 percent increase.

The data also showed that real retail sales climbed by 2.7 percent in 2015. That was the biggest rise since 1994 and the sixth consecutive year sales had increased, the office said.

The outlook for household spending remains bright. German consumers are revelling in record-high employment and rising wages while low interest rates discourage them from saving. Consumption is expected to support growth this year.

The HDE retail association said sales would probably rise by 2.0 percent to around 482 billion euros ($525 billion) this year after rising by their strongest rate in two decades in 2015.

"Business expectations are positive," said HDE Managing Director Stefan Genth.

HDE's figures can differ from official data released by the Federal Statistics Office because they include different branches of retail. (Reporting by Michelle Martin, Joseph Nasr and Rene Wagner; Editing by Noah Barkin, Larry King)