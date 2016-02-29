BERLIN Feb 29 German retail sales grew in
January, supporting expectations that private consumption will
drive growth in Europe's largest economy this year as its
traditional exports engine slows.
Retail sales grew by 0.7 percent on the month, the Federal
Statistics Office said on Monday. Economists polled by Reuters
had expected a month-on-month rise of 0.2 percent.
"This was a solid start to the year for retail sales," said
Holger Sandte, economist at Nordea. "The conditions for
consumption are still good and should remain so."
Sandte added that a slowdown in emerging markets would have
little impact on German consumers.
Germany is spending billions of euros on housing, finding
work for a record number of refugees fleeing conflicts and
poverty in the Middle East and elsewhere. At the same time,
record-high employment, rising wages, low inflation, and cheaper
gasoline have boosted private spending.
On the year, retail sales, a notoriously volatile indicator
often subject to revision, fell by 0.8 percent.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Andrew Heavens)