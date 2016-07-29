BERLIN, July 29 German retail sales fell by 0.1
percent on the month in June but a stronger-than-forecast yearly
rise suggested consumer spending, which is expected to drive
growth this year, remains a pillar of support for the economy as
foreign trade weakens.
The volatile indicator, which is often subject to revision,
was in line with expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.1
percent monthly drop, data from the Federal Statistics Office
showed on Friday.
The monthly data for May was revised down to a rise of 0.7
from a previously reported increase of 0.9 percent.
On the year, annual retail sales in Europe's largest economy
climbed by 2.7 percent in real terms - far more than the 1.3
percent increase forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.
(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin)