BERLIN Oct 31 German retail sales fell the most
in two years in September, data showed on Monday, dampening
hopes that private consumption will continue to support growth
in Europe's biggest economy after consumer morale deteriorated
slightly.
The volatile indicator, which is often subject to revision,
showed retail sales unexpectedly fell by -1.4 percent on the
month in real terms, the Federal Statistics Office said. This
confounded a forecast in a Reuters poll for a 0.2 percent rise.
A breakdown of the data suggested that the fall was mainly
due to an unusually warm September, which dampened sales of
winter clothing and footwear.
On the year, retail sales rose by 0.4 percent in real terms,
the data showed, undershooting the Reuters consensus forecast of
a 1.6 percent increase.
The monthly figure for August was revised up to a fall of
0.3 percent from a previously reported dip of 0.4 percent. The
yearly value was revised up to an increase of 3.8 percent from a
previously reported rise of 3.7 percent.
The weak data came after a survey by the GfK research
institute showed last week that the mood among German consumers
worsened heading into November.
Still, Germany's HDE retail association expects overall
nominal sales to grow by 2.5 percent this year.
Record-high employment, rising real wages and ultra-low
borrowing costs have boosted the spending power of Germans,
making consumption the main driver of growth in a traditionally
export-driven economy.
