BERLIN, April 28 German retail sales
unexpectedly rose on the month in March and also jumped more
strongly than predicted on the year, data showed on Friday,
suggesting consumers contributed to a solid performance by
Europe's biggest economy in the first quarter.
The volatile indicator, which is often subject to revision,
showed retail sales edged up by 0.1 percent on the month in real
terms, the Federal Statistics Office said. That surpassed
expectations for a 0.3 percent dip and followed a downwardly
revised increase of 1.1 percent in February.
On the year, shops sold 2.3 percent more in March, beating
forecasts for a 2.0 percent increase in sales.
Consumption has become a key growth driver for the German
economy, which was traditionally propelled by exports, as
Germans revel in record-high employment, increased job security,
rising real wages and ultra-low borrowing costs.
The data came after a GfK survey showed German consumer
sentiment rebounded more than expected heading into May, citing
confidence that Europe's largest economy is heading in the right
direction.
