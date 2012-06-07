* German "Mittelstand" now feeling the euro crisis
* Confidence slides, frustration over lack of action mounts
* Retailers, capital goods firms worst hit
* Prestige of "Made in Germany" label fuels 2013 hopes
By Alexandra Hudson
ALPEN, Germany, June 7 The ploughs that made
German farm machinery firm Lemken its name line the factory
forecourt like a row of modernist sculptures, with jutting
spokes and sinister-looking blades.
Based in an agricultural region close to the Dutch border,
this is an archetypal German "Mittelstand" company, family-owned
over seven generations and still catering to the same farmer
clientele served by its founder, blacksmith Wilhelmus Lemken, in
1780.
But after strong growth last year, Lemken, like the wider
German economy, is losing its immunity to the debt crisis
sweeping Europe and beyond, devouring investor confidence in its
wake.
Sales will slow sharply in the second half of the year, as
European markets shrink or stagnate and the pace of growth
stalls in emerging economies which helped power record German
exports in 2011.
"Farmers, our customers, worry like every other citizen
about the scale of the crisis and the chances of recession,"
Lemken chief executive Franz von Busse told Reuters from his
modern office in the flat Alpen countryside.
"This affects their willingness to make major investments in
agricultural machinery like ploughs."
He expects sales to fall 5 percent in the second half of
2012, after rising 15 percent in the first, giving an annual
rise of just 5 percent and mirroring a broader slowdown in
Germany's agricultural machinery sector.
The looming slowdown in Europe's powerhouse economy is a
blow for the continent's recovery hopes. A lengthy period of
stagnation or worse beckons if the debt crisis deepens.
Recent economic reports point to rapidly deteriorating
sentiment among German businesses as new orders falter and
frustration at political inertia over the crisis mounts.
A survey of purchasing managers showed Germany's factory
output contracted at its fastest pace in nearly three years in
May. Closely watched business sentiment surveys from the Ifo and
ZEW think tanks have also slumped.
The reports show building firms with a high reliance on
public spending, and retailers, who depend on the mood of German
consumers, are being hit hardest.
German healthcare firms such as Fresenius or
Biotest have found themselves facing unpaid bills from
Greek hospitals, for which they were given Greek government
bonds, only to find these written down.
Elsewhere in the economy, growth is tailing off as order
books take longer to fill.
"We will see a flattening this year. Growth is slowing as
orders slow, but we should still see mild growth," said Arndt
Kirchhoff, head of the Mittelstand division of the Federation of
German Industry, and chief executive of an automotive company.
Germany remains in a better position than its European
peers. Its firms have confidence in their products, if not in
their political leaders, and are better positioned for external
shocks, having reduced their exposure to Europe's crisis-hit
periphery.
But the situation is beginning to look more fragile, with
worrying implications for Europe. Germany's economic momentum
will be a key factor in the duration and severity of the crisis.
POLITICAL INERTIA
In a recent study of 4,000 Mittelstand, or small and
medium-sized firms, by Commerzbank, three in four said political
uncertainty arising from the euro zone crisis was making it
difficult to make plans, adversely affecting their business.
It is a frustration shared by Ralf Saatkamp, 33, founder of
System Trailers GmbH, which makes commercial vehicle trailers.
"We see no solutions being put forward. Politicians just
come up with ways to push problems aside for a time even if this
actually increases them," said Saatkamp, who is also deputy
president of Germany's Association of Young Entrepreneurs.
"Things improve for a few months but then deteriorate. I
feel a big economic shake out is looming."
The crisis hasn't yet hit his orders, but could soon.
"As businesses we have to take responsibility for running a
sustainable budget, keeping ourselves financed. If we can't then
we shouldn't be running businesses. Governments need to display
similar discipline."
The Commerzbank study showed two thirds of firms expect
growth to weaken and a third worry about repaying loans.
Josef Schlarmann, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's
Christian Democrats (CDU), and head of the party's Mittelstand
wing, acknowledges political intransigence is souring sentiment.
But he urged firms to separate fears of what may happen from
what is actually is happening.
"Expectations reflect all kinds of psychological factors. In
politics there are many things which leave little room for
optimism. We have fears about the euro zone crisis, changing
energy policy. Firms reading about this and feel anxious."
"But the opposite could happen. We could see economic
activity focusing in northern and central Europe, with business
transferring from the periphery. That would benefit Germany."
"MADE IN GERMANY"
While the immediate prospects are increasingly uncertain
German manufacturers still expect stronger demand for the "Made
in Germany" label in future.
Businesses say they are better placed for rocky times ahead
than during the 2009 downturn. Exporters now earn only one euro
in every ten from Greece, Portugal, Italy and Spain, and firms
are now less dependant on loans.
Saatkamp for example is dealing with Kazakhstan and Poland
and has avoided southern Europe altogether.
Another factor is that unlike in 2009, consumer demand in
Germany is holding. Hefty wage hikes for workers should spur
more spending and Berlin is under pressure to encourage wary
Germans to consume more freely to help euro zone partners.
At Lemken, given the world's mounting food needs, demand for
more intensive farming, and farmers' higher investment power as
food prices rise, the long-term prospects are brighter.
"We learned lessons from the 2009 financial crisis and we
have exposure to a range of markets. We don't see any need to
reduce working hours. But we also are sure we can react rapidly
if necessary," Von Busse added.
"We can't compete on price. So we have to be ahead with the
technology and the quality."
Like Lemken the German economy staged a strong recovery from
the global financial turmoil. It grew 3 percent in 2011, and an
enviable 3.7 percent in 2010. The first quarter of 2012 was
surprisingly strong at 0.5 percent, even if the Bundesbank sees
GDP rising a modest 0.6 percent this year.
EYES OPEN
Moreover, Germany does not look set to suffer a liquidity
crunch like some of its peers or indeed like it did during
financial crisis.
A study released this month by trade credit insurer Atradius
showed that as much as 30 percent of bills are now paid late by
Germany's business customers in Western Europe due to liquidity
problems, creating squeeze for those trying to recover their
debts.
But Andreas Tesch, chief market officer at Atradius, notes
firms are better prepared now.
"I think the difference between now and the previous global
financial crisis is that we are entering this with our eyes wide
open. After the collapse of Lehman Brothers things came to a
very abrupt standstill. We have learned lessons and our clients
are better prepared," he added.
Credit markets shows German firms still in an enviable
position.
Books on bond issues have been oversubscribed, allowing
companies and bankers to price aggressively despite only
offering slim coupons and meagre new issue premiums over
outstanding bonds.
Five-year credit default swap levels - or the cost of
insuring debt - for carmaker BMW actually fell from
around 150 basis points to around 140 basis points since the
beginning of the year.
Those for Volkswagen have fallen from around 170
basis points to around 165 bp over the same period. By
comparison CDS for Italian rival Fiat SpA currently
trade at around 950 bps.
But even in Germany's flagship industry, all is not well.
Car sales started to slip in May, shrinking 7 percent after a 3
percent gain in April.
And the true hit from Europe's economic woes may be far
deeper. Automakers and dealers have taken to registering new
vehicles in their own name to offset waning household demand.
These cars are then sold at a deep discount as "used cars".
"Europe should quickly reach a common strategy how to solve
the debt crisis," the auto industry's chief lobbyist, VDA
President Matthias Wissmann, said.