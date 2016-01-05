* BGA less optimistic than government on German growth
* Refugees seen as opportunity, though balanced budget at
risk
* Says ECB damaging trust in euro with low rate policy
(Adds details, quotes)
BERLIN, Jan 5 Germany's BGA trade federation
criticised euro zone countries including France on Tuesday for
failing to reform their economies, saying this was opening the
door to populists and leading to an "internal erosion of
Europe".
The BGA, which speaks for the German wholesale, foreign
trade and service sectors, also reiterated its warnings about
the loose monetary policy of the European Central Bank, accusing
the bank of "damaging the foundations of our currency and trust
in the euro".
"The influx of refugees and the threat from terrorism are
huge challenges," BGA President Anton Boerner said in a
statement. "But in my view the biggest danger is the
unwillingness and inability of Europe to address the root causes
of the euro zone debt crisis."
Boerner singled out France, saying much-needed structural
reforms had been neglected by Paris for years, leading to an
overly indebted economy that was struggling to generate growth.
"The creeping de-industrialisation and associated high
unemployment (in France) is fuelling populists on the right and
left," Boerner said.
The BGA said it expected German gross domestic product (GDP)
to rise by 1.25 percent this year, well below the government's
forecast for an expansion of 1.8 percent.
A survey of its members showed that 70 percent believed the
arrival of hundreds of thousands of refugees to Germany was an
opportunity for the country, although 62 percent were concerned
that costs associated with the influx would endanger Germany's
balanced budget.
Boerner described China as a "risk factor" for the stability
of the global economy, adding that a hard landing there would
threaten to push Germany into recession.
He hoped stock market falls on Monday after weak Chinese
economic data were a one-off but added that it was clear "that
the Chinese do not have the problems under control."
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by
Paul Carrel)