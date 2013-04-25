BERLIN, April 25 Germany will stick to its austerity course and other euro zone countries should also keep up their drive to consolidate their budgets, Economy Minister Philipp Roesler said on Thursday.

But Roesler, whose country has come under fire from some euro zone partners for its insistence on cutting deficits, refrained from criticising France, the region's second largest economy which failed to meet its budget deficit goal last year.

"We know that France is doing all it can (to consolidate its budget and improve the competitiveness of its economy)," said Roesler.

Germany's economy probably grew only moderately in the first quarter of the year but should pick up in the course of the year, he also said.

Earlier, Roesler's ministry published its latest forecasts that see Europe's largest economy expanding by a meagre 0.5 percent this year and by 1.6 percent in 2014.