BERLIN, June 23 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Friday that Britons were lied to during the
campaign before the Brexit referendum last year and he lashed
out at those behind the 'Out' campaign for not taking
responsibility when they won.
Speaking at an event for family-run companies on the first
anniversary of the Brexit vote, Schaeuble said: "In the Brexit
campaign, the Britons were endlessly lied to and deceived and
when they happened to be successful, the ones who did that ran
away because they said they can't take responsibility for that."
(Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Thomas Escritt)