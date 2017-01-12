BERLIN Jan 12 The European Central Bank should
start unwinding its ultra-loose monetary policy this year,
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in an interview
to be published on Friday, adding that any reversal of policy
would be a tough challenge.
"The European Central Bank will have the tough task of
getting out of the ultra-expansionary monetary policy,"
Schaeuble told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. "It would
presumably be right if the ECB dared to exit this year".
Schaeuble added that it was "possible and necessary" for the
next German government to lower taxes after an election in
September.
(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Andrea Shalal)