BERLIN Nov 25 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Tuesday that Europe's biggest economy was not
in recession.
"We are not in a recession," Schaeuble told the Bundestag
lower house in a debate. "We don't have quite such good economic
growth as we did before but we are performing close to our
economic capacity," he said.
Schaeuble said that Germany has invested heavily in research
in development and that it doesn't make sense to only count
investment in tangible infrastructure. "It doesn't always make
sense to only invest in cement," he said.
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum and Stephen Brown)