BERLIN, Sept 11 Monetary policy alone cannot
solve the world's economic problems, German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday, warning that too much
liquidity can lead to price bubbles.
Schaeuble avoided any mention of the European Central Bank,
but he has repeatedly warned against an excessive reliance on
central bank stimulus at a time when the ECB is paving the way
to expand its already massive 1 trillion-euro asset-buying plan.
"It should not serve as a way out of, or to neglect, what is
necessary -- that is structural reforms," he said of central
bank policy.
Last week, the ECB cut its growth and inflation forecasts
and the bank's president, Mario Draghi, said explicitly the
bond-buying programme may run beyond September 2016 and the bank
may adjust its size and composition.
"We should take on board the lessons of the last crisis,"
Schaeuble told the Atlantik-Bruecke association in Berlin, which
aims to promote friendship between Germany and the United
States.
Europe's recovery, described by the bank as disappointing,
is hardly gaining momentum. As a result, the ECB may yet roll
out new measures, just six months after it began quantitative
easing, considered a policy "bazooka" when it was introduced in
January.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by
Michelle Martin/Jeremy Gaunt)