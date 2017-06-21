BERLIN, June 21 Germany will likely need to make
changes to its corporation tax system in coming years in
response to growing tax competition from other countries,
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday, adding
that Germany had wiggle-room for cuts.
"I expect there will be a need to take action on corporation
tax in coming years because in some countries, from the U.S. to
Britain, but also in other continents, there are many
considerations where we can't simply say we'll ignore them," he
said.
Addressing a real estate conference, Schaeuble also promised
that his and Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives would also
act to boost home ownership levels in Germany if elected in
September's vote.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt, editing by Michelle Martin)