BERLIN, June 21 Germany will likely need to make
changes to its corporation tax system in coming years in
response to growing tax competition from other countries,
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday, adding
that Germany had wiggle-room for cuts.
In a manifesto document ahead of Britain's June 8 election,
Britain's ruling Conservatives - who emerged as the largest
party but lost their parliamentary majority - said corporation
tax would be cut to 17 percent by 2020.
"I expect there will be a need to take action on corporation
tax in coming years because in some countries, from the U.S. to
Britain, but also on other continents, there are many
considerations where we can't simply say we'll ignore them,"
Schaeuble told a real estate conference.
He said that if Germany continued to pursue a modest fiscal
policy in the coming years and remained competitive, the
government would probably have wiggle room of around 15 billion
euros (dollars) per year.
Schaeuble also promised that his and Chancellor Angela
Merkel's conservatives would also act to boost home ownership
levels in Germany if re-elected in September.
While more than 70 percent of European households own a flat
or house on average, only around 45 percent of Germans do, he
said, and added while this was related to Germany's history of
war and division, Germans should gradually catch up.
Turning to the European Central Bank), Schaeuble said that
while the ECB's ultra-loose monetary policy had helped to tackle
the financial crisis in recent years, the longer that policy was
applied, the greater the risk of "unwanted side effects".
He also warned that investors' risk appetite could "grow
excessively" given low capital market yields, while there could
be negative effects for the stability of financial markets or
delays in carrying out urgently-needed structural reforms due to
a lack of disciplinary pressure from the markets.
"I'm one of those who would welcome it if we could lay the
groundwork for exiting ultraloose monetary policy," Schaeuble
said, adding that the recovery in the euro zone made this more
feasible while the danger of deflation has been "indisputably
banished".
Despite rising housing prices, Schaeuble said he did not
think the German real estate market was overheating, saying
there was no credit-financed real estate market bubble.
He said not all inflated prices on the housing market
endangered overall financial market stability and added that
would only happen if rising real estate prices, excessive
lending and loosening lending standards all came together.
But he warned that a slight loosening in bank lending
standards for the first time since 2010 could be "an initial
warning sign".
Schaeuble said the rescue of Spain's Banco Popular, which
was wound down by European authorities, showed that the EU's
resolution fund, restructuring fund and restructuring authority
were working as it happened "without any contagion risks for
Spanish and other EU bank and financial institutions".
($1 = 0.8973 euros)
