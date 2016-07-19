UPDATE 2-TPG boosts offer for Australia's Fairfax Media, shares leap to 6-yr high
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Recasts with share price, adds shareholder comment)
BERLIN, July 19 The mood among German analysts and investors plunged in July due to uncertainty created by the Brexit vote, a survey showed on Tuesday in the first major indication of how Europe's largest economy could fare after the surprise referendum result.
Mannheim-based ZEW said its monthly survey showed a drop in its economic sentiment index to -6.8 points in July from 19.2 the previous month. That fell far short of the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 9.0.
A separate gauge of current conditions tumbled to 49.8 points from 54.5 in June. The Reuters consensus forecast was for a reading of 51.8.
"Uncertainty about the vote's consequences for the German economy is largely responsible for the substantial decline in economic sentiment," ZEW President Achim Wambach said in a statement.
The ZEW index was based on a survey of 220 analysts and investors conducted July 4 to 18. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)
BEIJING, May 15 Real estate investment in China rose 9.3 percent in the first four months of 2017 from a year earlier, official data showed.