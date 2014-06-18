BERLIN, June 18 Germany's financial stability
committee warned on Wednesday that low interest rates and funds
owed by creditors in some heavily-indebted euro zone states
posed risks to the German economy, but overall stability had
improved in the last year.
In its first report, the committee founded in January 2013
which includes members of the Bundesbank, the finance ministry
and the German financial regulator (Bafin) oesaid there were
still a series of "acute and latent risks".
The watchdog was set up as a result of the global financial
crisis to act as an early-warning system and spot potential
problems in the financial industry.
"In general, low interest rates and lenient financial
conditions are fertile ground for the development of financial
risks," the committee said.
The watchdog looked closely at Germany's housing market but
said it found no evidence of an asset bubble, while highlighting
the risks to the life insurance sector from low interest rates.
German is planning to lower the guaranteed rate of interest
that life insurers offer as part of a package of measures to
ease pressure on the sector.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Stephen Brown)