(Updates with quotes, detail from report and background)
BERLIN, June 27 Low interest rates pose the
biggest threat to Germany's financial system, encouraging
greater risk exposure by investors and threatening the health of
the nation's insurance sector, a government report said on
Tuesday.
The annual study by a committee for financial stability in
Germany predicted that rates would remain low for some time to
come and warned that cheap financing can create incentives for
banks to finance projects that maybe riskier than they would
otherwise like in an attempt to seek higher returns.
The committee, comprising members of the finance ministry,
Bundesbank and financial regulators, said the proportion of
long-term capital investments financed at low interest rates is
growing, increasing cost risks if rates rise sharply.
"There is also the danger that market participants
systematically underestimate and are in a state of false
security with too positive expectations about future political
and macroeconomic developments," they said in the report.
"In the event of unfavourable developments, it could lead to
abrupt corrections."
Policymakers have cut interest rates to help Europe to
weather the financial crisis that hit Greece, Spain and Portugal
particularly hard.
As the crisis deepened five years ago, European Central Bank
president Mario Draghi declared that the ECB was "ready to do
whatever it takes to preserve the euro". A succession of cuts in
interest rates to zero followed, and they remain there despite
signs that the German economy is gathering pace.
Expectations among economists, analysts and corporate
executives are for interest rates to remain at historic lows for
the foreseeable future.
Felix Hufeld, head of the German financial regulator BaFin
and a member of the committee, emphasised that it was important
to prepare in advance for crises.
"It would be grossly irresponsible to only begin to build a
fire engine when the house is already burning," he said. "It
should be standing ready in the garage."
In the run-up to the financial crisis, many German life
insurers sold savings policies with guaranteed interest rates as
high as 4 percent and are now finding it increasingly tough in
the current low-rate environment to achieve the returns needed
to pay policyholders.
"There is a risk that the income generated will no longer be
sufficient to meet the long-term commitments," the report said
of the insurers.
(Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Madeline Chambers and Tom
Sims; Editing by Paul Carrel and David Goodman)