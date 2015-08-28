BERLIN Aug 28 Germany posted a record-breaking
21 billion euro surplus in the first half of 2015 but has turned
a deaf ear to criticism from home and abroad that it should cut
taxes or raise public spending to help alleviate pressures in
the euro zone.
Despite calls from its European Union (EU) partners and the
United States to ramp up spending on infrastructure after years
of neglect, the government said it will stick to its austerity
course and goal of achieving sustainable balanced budgets.
Economists believe Chancellor Angela Merkel's
conservative-led government is also tacitly trying to teach
other EU governments the virtues of balanced budgets as a cure
for the euro zone crisis. Her party is expected use Germany's
return to budget surpluses as a cornerstone of its 2017 election
campaign.
"Balancing the budget was a central pledge in the 2013
election and they want to tick that box," said Carsten Brzeski,
chief economist at ING-Diba, adding Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble wants to show Europe he "practices what he preaches."
"There's a horrible lack of investment in the economy yet
the government is running an enormous surplus. It doesn't add
up. More flexibility would be good. With such low interest rates
they should reconsider. But flexibility isn't in the German
DNA."
In Brussels, the European Commission urges Germany to use
its "fiscal space" to promote growth in the EU..
French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron told a Berlin
audience this week Germany may have gone too far with austerity.
"Germany can make a mistake of 'over-consolidating'," he said.
But Brzeski said foreign leaders are giving up arm-twisting
"because Schaeuble has convinced them he won't spend any more".
SCHAEUBLE MANTRA
The government said on Tuesday Germany's budget surplus was
21.1 billion euros in the first half, or 1.4 percent of gross
domestic product (GDP). About half of the surplus came from the
federal budget, which was boosted by a 4.4 billion euro windfall
from the sale of mobile phone frequencies.
The first half surplus was larger than Iceland's entire 2014
GDP.
Whereas France, the euro zone's second biggest economy, is
still struggling to bring its deficit down to below the EU's 3
percent cap, leaving Paris little room to boost still-fragile
growth rates.
Schaeuble planned a balanced budget in 2015, not a surplus.
He and officials in his ministry have kept mum about the surplus
but last month he told trade magazine DBB: "The plan through to
the 2019 budget is no new debt. If there were to be added scope,
we'd use that for important investments for the future."
Defying the euro zone crisis that crippled growth and caused
tensions, Germany's federal government posted a 500-million euro
budget surplus in 2014 - its first surplus since 1969.
At the same time, Germany's infrastructure investment has
lagged for years. A group of mayors said last year that 118
billion euros of investment was needed for roads and buildings,
while another public committee has called for investments of 7.2
billion euros a year to fix public transport infrastructure.
Charles Blankart, a public finance professor at Humboldt
University, says the government has scope to raise
infrastructure spending. "But it won't help French or Spanish
companies if Germany builds more roads."
The budget surplus has also prompted calls for tax cuts,
especially the so-called "cold progression" (or bracket creep)
as well as a "Solidarity Tax" used to finance unification.
"This record surplus shows the 'Solidarity Tax' is no longer
needed," Frank Steffel, a member of parliament in Merkel's
party, told Reuters. "It would cause no pain to cut that now."
Steffel added Germany should open its wallet now.
"The considerable surplus should be given back to
taxpayers," he said. "And investment spending, especially for
education and infrastructure, would be a most effective
instrument."
