BERLIN Jan 26 Germany's current account surplus is likely to shrink this year because a slowdown in global trade is dampening export growth while strong domestic demand is pushing up imports, Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Thursday.

"German exports will increase rather moderately whereas imports will grow more strongly due to robust domestic demand," Gabriel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

"The current account surplus will therefore shrink slightly - that will please the European Commission," he added. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Michelle Martin)