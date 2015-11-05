BERLIN Nov 5 Senior German conservative lawmaker Ralph Brinkhaus said on Thursday that the group of experts forecasting Germany's tax revenues expect higher receipts for this year compared to their previous forecast in May, but a lower take in 2016.

"Compared to the estimates in May, the federal government will this year see significantly higher receipts, however there will be lower tax (revenues) in particular in 2016," said Brinkhaus in a statement.

The finance ministry is to announce the results of the experts' forecasts shortly. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Caroline Copley)