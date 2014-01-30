BERLIN Jan 31 German tax revenues rose to their
highest ever level in 2013 and an improved global outlook
points to a pickup both in recently-flagging German exports and
of Europe's largest economy overall, the finance ministry said
on Friday.
In its monthly report for December the ministry said tax
take climbed 3.3 percent to 570.2 billion euros ($773.4 billion)
last year.
The record tax income stands in stark contrast to other
parts of the euro zone, still marred in recession and weighed
down by high unemployment. But the trend in Germany, too, has
slowed, from a 4.7 percent increase between 2012 and 2013.
Tax income in Germany has risen since the country's economy
contracted in 2009, helping the federal government and the
states to clean up their budgets - something Berlin has set as
its goal for all in its approach to the euro zone debt crisis.
The ministry said data so far this year painted a picture of
a "favourable start to the new year," expecting continued
stimulus from private consumption.
Long considered savers, rather than spenders, Germans'
willingness to save has weakened - not least because of
record-low interest rates - and domestic demand helped Germany
to 0.4 percent growth in 2013.
Exports meanwhile, the traditional backbone of the German
economy, did not contribute to growth last year as the euro zone
crisis and a weak global economy weighed but Berlin expects that
to change this year.
"There are significant signs pointing to an improvement of
the global economic environment," the ministry said in its
monthly report. "That should come together with an increase in
export activity by German companies."
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects Germany could
grow by 1.6 percent this year.