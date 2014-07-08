BERLIN, July 8 German exports and imports dropped much more than expected in May, data showed on Tuesday, coming on the heels of other soft indicators that have pointed to slower growth in Europe's largest economy.

Figures from the Federal Statistics Office showed seasonally-adjusted exports fell by 1.1 percent on the month, while imports dropped 3.4 percent, the steepest monthly drop since November 2012.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected exports to fall by 0.3 percent and imports to increase by 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Stephen Brown)