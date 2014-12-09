BERLIN Dec 9 German imports posted their steepest drop in almost two years in October after a strong rise the previous month, while exports from Europe's largest economy also fell, data from the Federal Statistics Office on Tuesday showed.

Seasonally-adjusted imports declined by 3.1 percent on the month, undershooting by far a consensus forecast for a 1.5 percent decrease, the data showed. It was the sharpest fall since November 2012.

Exports also dropped by 0.5 percent on the month, though that was a better reading than the 1.5 percent decline that a Reuters poll had forecast.

The trade surplus stood at 20.6 billion euros, up from an upwardly revised 18.6 in September. That compared with the consensus forecast for 18.5 billion euros.