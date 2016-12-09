BERLIN Dec 9 Germany's BGA trade association
said on Friday it would lower its 2016 growth forecast for
exports to a "mini plus" from a previously projected 2 percent,
hours after trade data showed exports rose less than expected in
October.
"The forecast of 2 percent growth is no longer valid," a
spokesman for the BGA told Reuters. "We will now go for a mini
plus for this year."
The spokesman did not give more details.
(Reporting by Klaus Lauer and Rene Wagner; Writing by Joseph
Nasr; Editing by Paul Carrel)