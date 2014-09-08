(Fixes bullet point alignment)
* German exports climb 4.7 pct, biggest rise since May '12
* Industry output, orders both climbed in July
* German economy likely to grow in Q3 after shrinking in Q2
By Michelle Martin
BERLIN, Sept 8 Germany posted a record trade
surplus of 22.2 billion euros in July, suggesting Europe's
largest economy could bounce back strongly in the third quarter
after suffering a surprise contraction in the second.
Seasonally-adjusted data from the Federal Statistics Office
showed exports surged 4.7 percent to 98.2 billion euros, the
most goods and services Germany has ever sent abroad in a single
month. It was the sharpest rise in exports since May 2012,
easily outstripping expectations for a modest 0.5 percent
increase.
Coming on the heels of July data showing industrial output
and orders jumping, the trade figures suggest the German economy
will be able to skirt a technical recession in the third quarter
after shrinking by 0.2 percent in the April to June period.
"It looks like demand from U.S. and U.K. is more than
offsetting any weakness from German exports to Russia so these
fears that German exports would go down the drain were clearly
exaggerated," said Carsten Brzeski, senior economist at ING.
He expects the German economy to grow by around 0.3 percent
in the third quarter.
The German economy shrank by 0.2 percent in the second
quarter due to slow trade and weak investment, leading some
economists to warn of a risk that Germany will fall into a
technical recession in the third quarter.
Exports - the traditional backbone of Germany's economy -
struggled last year and fell in three of the first seven months
this year, weighing on overall growth.
Exports to Russia plunged by 15.5 percent in the first half
of 2014 amid a standoff between the West and Moscow over
Ukraine.
A breakdown of unadjusted data showed exports to the euro
zone climbed by 6.2 percent in July compared to the same period
last year, while exports to countries outside of Europe were up
7.2 percent.
Imports fell by 1.8 percent. The consensus forecast had been
for them to fall by 0.1 percent.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)