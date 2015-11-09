* Emerging markets slowdown remains burden for German growth
* German GDP growth expected to slow slightly to 0.3 pct in
Q3
* Low unemployment, wage gains support private consumption
BERLIN, Nov 9 German exports and imports bounced
back in September after plunging in the prior month but failed
to allay concerns that a slowdown in emerging markets will leave
its mark on Europe's largest economy.
The Federal Statistics Office reported on Monday that
exports pushed up 2.6 percent in September and that imports
rebounded by 3.6 percent. In August exports had plummeted 5.2
percent and imports slumped 3.2 percent, in part due to seasonal
effects.
The data nudged the trade surplus for September down to 19.4
billion euros, reinforcing expectations that growth will slow
slightly when third quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data is
published on Friday.
"Global trade is stalling because of the weakness of many
emerging markets, from Brazil to Russia and China. The German
economy is feeling this," said Rainer Sartoris of HSBC Trinkaus.
Strong demand from the United States and a modest recovery
in the euro zone has helped cushion the blow to trade. And
robust private consumption, supported by strong wage gains and
low unemployment, is also bolstering the German economy.
Late last month, the closely-watched Ifo business climate
index showed German firms remain confident about the outlook,
despite weakness is some key trading partners and the diesel
emissions scandal swirling around carmaker Volkswagen
.
Economists polled by Reuters expect that German growth
slowed to 0.3 percent in the third quarter from 0.4 percent in
the second.
