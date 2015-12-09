BERLIN Dec 9 German imports fell sharply in
October and exports also weakened, suggesting Europe's largest
economy is still struggling to shake off the impact of a
slowdown in China and other emerging markets.
Seasonally-adjusted exports edged down by 1.2 percent while
imports slid 3.4 percent, the second time in three months that
imports have dropped sharply, data from the Federal Statistics
Office showed on Wednesday.
Economists polled by Reuters had been expecting exports to
fall by 0.5 percent and imports to decline by 1.0 percent.
The trade surplus widened to 20.8 billion euros from 19.2
billion in the previous month.
Foreign trade was a drag on German growth in the third
quarter, and lower-than-expected industrial output data on
Monday suggested weak demand from emerging markets is still
taking a toll.
