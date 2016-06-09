BERLIN, June 9 German imports unexpectedly fell while exports were unchanged in April, data showed on Thursday, propelling the trade surplus of Europe's biggest economy to a fresh monthly record.

Seasonally adjusted imports edged down 0.2 percent on the month and exports were unchanged after rising two consecutive months, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed.

The fall in imports widened the seasonally adjusted trade surplus to 24.0 billion euros from revised 23.7 billion euros in March which had been the highest monthly value so far.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected exports to fall by 0.6 percent and imports to rise by 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Caroline Copley)