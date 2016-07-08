BERLIN, July 8 German exports fell unexpectedly
in May, posting their steepest monthly drop in nine months,
while imports rose less than expected, data showed on Friday, in
a further sign that Europe's biggest economy lost growth
momentum in the second quarter.
Seasonally adjusted exports were down 1.8 percent on the
month, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed. This was
the biggest monthly fall since August 2015 and below the
consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a 0.25 percent rise.
Seasonally adjusted imports inched up 0.1 percent on the
month, the data showed, also dissappointing market expectations
for an increase of 0.4 percent.
The plunge in exports narrowed the seasonally adjusted trade
surplus to 22.2 billion euros ($24.61 billion) from a revised
24.1 billion euros in April which was the highest monthly value
so far.
($1 = 0.9021 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel)