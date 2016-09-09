BERLIN, Sept 9 German exports fell unexpectedly
in July, posting their steepest drop in nearly a year, while
imports also edged down, data showed on Friday, in a further
sign that Europe's biggest economy started the third quarter on
a weak footing.
Seasonally adjusted exports fell 2.6 percent on the month,
data from the Federal Statistics Office showed. This came after
a downwardly revised 0.2 rise in June and undershot the Reuters
consensus forecast of a 0.25 percent increase.
Seasonally adjusted imports fell 0.7 percent on the month,
the data showed. This was also weaker than the forecast of
economists polled by Reuters who had predicted a 0.8 percent
rise.
The surprise fall in exports narrowed the seasonally
adjusted trade surplus to 19.4 billion euros ($21.9 billion)
from a downwardly revised 21.4 billion euros in June. This was
below the Reuters consensus forecast of 22.0 billion euros.
($1 = 0.8867 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Joseph Nasr)