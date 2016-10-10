Saudi minister of finance says local debt expected to be start again Q2 or Q3
May 20 The Saudi Arabian government is expected to re-issue local debt this quarter or next, Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said on Saturday.
BERLIN Oct 10 German exports rebounded more than expected in August, posting their biggest rise in more than six years and dispelling fears that Europe's biggest economy is heading for a slowdown.
Seasonally adjusted exports rose by 5.4 percent, their biggest rise since May 2010, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Monday, while imports increased by 3.0 percent.
The data signals that exports, which had been weakening and losing their traditional role as the main growth driver in Germany, will contribute to an expected expansion in the third quarter.
A Reuters poll had pointed to exports rising by 2.2 percent and imports posting a 0.7 percent increase.
The jump in exports widened the seasonally adjusted trade surplus to 22.2 billion euros ($24.87 billion) from 19.4 billion euros in July. The August reading was above the Reuters consensus forecast of 20.0 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Reporting by Berlin newsroom; Writing by Joseph Nasr)
RIYADH, May 20 U.S. private equity firm Blackstone and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund said on Saturday they planned to create a $40 billion vehicle to invest in infrastructure projects, mainly in the United States.