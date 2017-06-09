(Adds analyst, Bundesbank forecast)
FRANKFURT, June 9 German exports rose more
strongly than expected in April while imports posted an even
bigger increase, narrowing the trade surplus of Europe's biggest
economy.
The trade figures, released by the Federal Statistics Office
on Friday, were another sign that Germany's robust economic
upswing is likely to continue following Thursday's news that
industrial production rose by more than expected in April.
The shrinking trade surplus is also welcome news for
Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is seeking a fourth term in
September national elections amid criticism from U.S. President
Donald Trump, who has called Germany's trade and spending
policies "very bad" for America.
Seasonally adjusted exports were up 0.9 percent on the month
while imports jumped 1.2 percent, data from the Federal
Statistics Office showed. A Reuters poll had pointed to exports
rising 0.3 percent and imports falling 1.0 percent.
Domestic demand has replaced exports as the main growth
driver in Germany as consumers and the state are benefiting from
falling unemployment, rising tax revenues and record-low
borrowing costs enabled by the European Central Bank's loose
monetary policy.
The seasonally adjusted trade surplus edged down to 19.8
billion euros from a revised 19.9 billion euros in March. The
April reading was below the Reuters consensus forecast of 20.3
billion euros.
Germany's wider current account surplus, which measures the
flow of goods, services and investments, plunged to 15.1 billion
euros after a revised 31.1 billion euros in March, the data
showed.
PROTECTIONIST DEBATE
BayernLB economist Johannes Mayr said the international
debate about trade policies and protectionism so far had not put
the brakes on German export growth. "We continue to expect net
trade to contribute to overall growth," Mayr added.
The German economy grew by 1.9 percent in 2016, the
strongest rate in half a decade, helped by soaring private
consumption, higher state spending and increased construction.
In the first quarter of 2017, the economy picked up further
speed as exports also helped to drive growth, pushing up
Germany's quarterly growth rate to 0.6 percent from 0.4 percent
in the fourth quarter of 2016.
In another positive sign, the German central bank on Friday
increased its growth forecasts for the German economy. The
Bundesbank now expects adjusted GDP growth of 1.9 percent in
2017, 1.7 percent in 2018 and 1.6 percent in 2019.
All three figures were 0.1 percentage points higher compared
with the previous forecasts from December.
Despite the better growth prospects, the Bundesbank expects
German inflation to remain well below the ECB's target of just
under 2 percent for another year.
It cut its inflation forecasts for 2018 and 2019 to 1.4
percent and 1.8 percent respectively, while nudging up its
projection for this year to 1.5 percent.
Its previous estimates put price growth at 1.4 percent this
year, 1.7 percent the next and 1.9 percent in 2019.
Coming a day after the ECB trimmed its inflation estimates
for the euro zone as a whole, the downgraded Bundesbank
projections may weaken its hand in calling for an imminent
scaling down of the ECB's monetary stimulus.
