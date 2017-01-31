BERLIN Feb 1 U.S. President Donald Trump's
policy decisions are going in "a totally wrong direction,"
German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said in a newspaper
interview on Wednesday, warning that protectionism would cost
growth and jobs in both economies.
Germany is one of the world's leading trading nations, with
exports accounting for some 45 percent of its gross domestic
product. The United States became Germany's top trading partner
in 2015, overtaking France for the first time since 1961.
Asked about Trump's first policy decisions since the new
American president took office, Zypries told Bild newspaper:
"What we are witnessing over the past 10 days is alarming and
irritating. This is going in a totally wrong direction."
Zypries pointed out that only 10 percent of German exports
were going to the United States while 60 percent went to other
European countries.
But a protectionist U.S. trade policy would still be "bad
for the German economy and therefore also for jobs", she added.
Asked about how the German government was planning to react,
the minister said: "We have to talk, talk, talk. Such a
isolationist policy, which Donald Trump apparently plans to
implement, is hurting all sides - also the American economy."
Zypries noted that some of the trade measures which Trump
announced before taking office were violating the basic rules of
the World Trade Organisation (WTO), without elaborating.
The minister also said that a protectionist trade policy
would have negative consequences for U.S. citizens since also
companies on American soil were depended on high-quality,
cross-border supply chains.
Her comments came after the head of the BDI industry group
said on Tuesday that the German economy would be badly affected
if Trump pursued protectionist trade policies.
Trump signed an executive order last week withdrawing the
United States from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade
deal. He has also threatened to impose a border tax of 35
percent on vehicles German carmakers import to the U.S. market.
On Tuesday, Trump's top trade adviser, Peter Navarro,
stepped up the pressure, accusing Germany of using a "grossly
undervalued" euro to gain a competitive advantage.
His remarks drew a rebuff from Chancellor Angela Merkel who
said that the euro exchange rate was linked to the European
Central Bank's monetary policy and that the German government
had no influence on the ECB's rate decisions.
Government officials have also suggested that German firms
should take advantage of any trade opportunities in Asia and
South America created by a more protectionist United States.
