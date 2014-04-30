BERLIN, April 30 German unemployment fell for a fifth consecutive month in April, data from the Labour Office showed on Wednesday, underlining the resilience of the job market in Europe's largest economy.

The number of people out of work decreased by 25,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.872 million. That compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for a drop of 10,000.

The jobless rate held steady at 6.7 percent, in line with the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Michelle Martin)