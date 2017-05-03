BRIEF-LGI Homes enters into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing
BERLIN May 3 German unemployment fell more than expected in April, data showed on Wednesday, in a further sign that the robust labour market will continue to boost domestic demand and support growth in Europe's largest economy.
The seasonally adjusted jobless total fell by 15,000 to 2.543 million, the Federal Labour Office said. That was more than the predicted fall of 12,000 in a Reuters poll.
The adjusted unemployment rate remained at 5.8 percent, the lowest level since German reunification in 1990.
"With the continuing spring recovery, the number of unemployed people again fell significantly in April," Detlef Scheele, head of the Federal Labour Office, said in a statement. "The positive development on the labour market continues."
For a table of figures, click on:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.