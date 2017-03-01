BERLIN, March 1 German unemployment fell more than expected in February, data from the Federal Labour Office showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless total fell by 14,000 to 2.592 million, the Labour Office said. That was more than the predicted fall of 10,000 in a Reuters poll.

The adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 5.9 percent, the lowest level since German reunification in 1990.

"The labour market continues to develop positively," Frank-Juergen Weise, head of the Federal Labour Office, said.

"The number of people without work narrowed in February, insurable employment lies significantly higher than last year's level and demand by businesses for new workers remains at a high level," he added.

