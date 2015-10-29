BERLIN Oct 29 German joblessness fell by slightly more than expected in October, while the unemployment rate held steady, data showed on Thursday, pointing to steady growth in Europe's largest economy despite a slowdown in emerging markets.

The Federal Labour Office said the seasonally-adjusted unemployment total decreased by 5,000 to 2.788 million. That compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for a drop of 4,000.

The jobless rate was unchanged from the prior month at 6.4 percent, a post-reunification low. (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom)