BERLIN Aug 31 German unemployment fell more
than expected in August and the jobless rate in Europe's biggest
economy remained at a record low, figures from the Federal
Labour Office showed on Wednesday.
"Demand for labour, measured by employment and registered
vacancies, continues to be high," Frank-Juergen Weise, head of
the Federal Labour Office said in a statement.
The seasonally adjusted jobless total fell by 7,000 to 2.675
million, the Labour Office said. That compared with a consensus
forecast in a Reuters poll for unemployment to fall by 5,000.
The adjusted unemployment rate remained at 6.1 percent, the
lowest level since German reunification in 1990.
