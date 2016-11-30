BERLIN Nov 30 German unemployment fell in line
with expectations in November, keeping the jobless rate in
Europe's biggest economy at a record low, data from the Federal
Labour Office showed on Wednesday.
"The labour market developed in a broadly favourable way in
November," Frank-Juergen Weise, head of the Federal Labour
Office, said.
He added: "Unemployment increased further and demand for new
workers continued to develop at a high level. The employment
level has, however, stagnated recently."
The seasonally adjusted jobless total fell by 5,000 to 2.658
million, the Labour Office said. That was in a line with a
consensus forecast in a Reuters poll.
The adjusted unemployment rate remained at 6.0 percent, the
lowest level since German reunification in 1990.
