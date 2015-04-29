BERLIN, April 29 German engineering orders rose
by 4 percent in March from the previous year, helped by a strong
increase in contracts from abroad, engineering association VDMA
said on Wednesday.
Foreign orders jumped 6 percent, due partly to low oil
prices which the association said were giving a boost to the
world economy, while domestic contracts inched up just 1
percent.
"Globally, investment is making only slow progress. Even the
euro's lower exchange rate is barely having an effect. A real
pickup looks different," said VDMA chief economist Ralph
Wiechers.
Europe's biggest economy is banking on strong domestic
demand to fuel growth this year.
MARCH CHANGE
Overall +4 pct y/y
of which German +1 pct y/y
foreign +6 pct y/y
JAN-MARCH CHANGE
Overall +2 pct y/y
of which German -2 pct y/y
foreign +3 pct y/y
