BERLIN May 17 Fourth-round wage negotiations
for about 785,000 construction workers in Europe's biggest
economy began in the western German state of Hesse on Tuesday,
with employers saying the two sides may look to mediation if no
agreement is reached.
Construction union IG Bau has called for a wage increase of
5.9 percent for its workers. Employers have offered a two-stage
hike of 3.1 percent for workers in the West and 4.5 percent for
workers in the East. The union has rejected this proposal.
"We need a significant move from employees to get an
agreement," said an IG Bau spokesman.
With Germany relying increasingly on domestic demand as a
growth driver, its pay deals are being closely watched.
Last week, the country's biggest trade union, IG Metall,
agreed a landmark deal with employers giving 3.8 million workers
in the metalwork sector a two-stage pay rise of 4.8 percent over
21 months.
Last month, more than 2 million public sector employees
clinched a 4.75 percent wage hike over this year and next.
(Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by James Swaden; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)