BERLIN, July 2 German real wages climbed in the first quarter at the fastest rate on record, data showed on Thursday, in a further sign that consumer spending is likely to propel growth in Europe's largest economy this year.

While consumer prices stayed unchanged, Germans took home 2.5 percent more on average between January and March than in the same period last year.

That rise was the biggest in inflation-adjusted terms since the Statistics Office started keeping records on this in 2008.

Private consumption has overtaken exports as Germany's main engine of growth, and the government is banking on household spending to help drive an expected 1.8 percent increase in economic output this year.

Other recent data has shown the backdrop for consumers is beneficial, with unemployment falling and inflation slowing. Monthly retail sales have climbed and morale among shoppers is at a high level despite the latest survey showing it weakening slightly.

Germany introduced a minimum wage of 8.50 euros ($9.41) an hour in January this year but the Statistics Office said it was not possible to quantify the effect this had exerted on real wages.

Ferdinand Fichtner, an economist at the Berlin-based DIW think tank, said real wages were likely to increase by between 2.5 percent and 3.0 percent this year overall, leading to a "huge boost in purchasing power".

